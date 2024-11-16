Cordae Meets Us At "The Crossroads" On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

It's a star-studded and compelling LP among other great drops this week.

2024 is still continuing its run as a great hip-hop year, and as you'll see on our latest Fire Emoji playlist update, new releases this week are no different. First up is the new and long-awaited album from Cordae, The Crossroads, whose only feat more impressive than its stellar guest list is the amount of growth that the North Carolina rapper displays here. There are boisterous bangers, introspective jams, a real hunger to be the best MC possible, and plenty of soulful instrumentation. As far as specific highlights, we'd recommend "No Bad News" with Kanye West as a great taster.

Speaking of new albums on Fire Emoji, we also wanted to shout out Denzel Curry's expanded version of his KING OF THE MISCHIEVOUS SOUTH Vol. 2 mixtape. The new records are pretty gritty and hard-hitting, and "GOT ME GEEKED" specifically unlocked a new flow for Zeltron that shows he's still as dynamic as ever on the mic. Another fresh LP to talk about is the return of Young Nudy and Pi'erre Bourne, as they linked up for another full-length with Sli'merre 2. It's just as woozy, chilled-out, and wavy as you would expect, as songs like "Get Fu*ked Up" exemplify their chemistry.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Finally, we wanted to point you to NBA YoungBoy's new project I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders, the latest installment in this prolific catalog. Not every cut on here is as outwardly aggressive as you might expect though, such as the light melodies and atmospheric pads on "Killa Season" that saves all the bravado for YB's mic performance. As for new singles on Fire Emoji, the big highlight is Juice WRLD and Nicki Minaj's "All Girls Are The Same" remix. "AGATS2 (Insecure)" is a dreamy reimagining of the iconic original, and the Trinidadian femcee fits very well on this dramatic new version.