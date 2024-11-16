Cordae Meets Us At "The Crossroads" On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

BYGabriel Bras Nevares64 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Cordae attends the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party at Bar Marmont on November 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage/Getty Images)
It's a star-studded and compelling LP among other great drops this week.

2024 is still continuing its run as a great hip-hop year, and as you'll see on our latest Fire Emoji playlist update, new releases this week are no different. First up is the new and long-awaited album from Cordae, The Crossroads, whose only feat more impressive than its stellar guest list is the amount of growth that the North Carolina rapper displays here. There are boisterous bangers, introspective jams, a real hunger to be the best MC possible, and plenty of soulful instrumentation. As far as specific highlights, we'd recommend "No Bad News" with Kanye West as a great taster.

Speaking of new albums on Fire Emoji, we also wanted to shout out Denzel Curry's expanded version of his KING OF THE MISCHIEVOUS SOUTH Vol. 2 mixtape. The new records are pretty gritty and hard-hitting, and "GOT ME GEEKED" specifically unlocked a new flow for Zeltron that shows he's still as dynamic as ever on the mic. Another fresh LP to talk about is the return of Young Nudy and Pi'erre Bourne, as they linked up for another full-length with Sli'merre 2. It's just as woozy, chilled-out, and wavy as you would expect, as songs like "Get Fu*ked Up" exemplify their chemistry.

Read More: Cordae Claims He Doesn't "Give One F**k" About First Week Album Sales

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Finally, we wanted to point you to NBA YoungBoy's new project I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders, the latest installment in this prolific catalog. Not every cut on here is as outwardly aggressive as you might expect though, such as the light melodies and atmospheric pads on "Killa Season" that saves all the bravado for YB's mic performance. As for new singles on Fire Emoji, the big highlight is Juice WRLD and Nicki Minaj's "All Girls Are The Same" remix. "AGATS2 (Insecure)" is a dreamy reimagining of the iconic original, and the Trinidadian femcee fits very well on this dramatic new version.

Also, Ray Vaughn continues to prove himself as a passionate lyricist on "EAST CHATT" with a killer Isaiah Rashad feature. To round things out, we have Lil Baby's "5AM," which is one of his most creative sample flips and flow performances as of late. Let us know what your favorite Fire Emoji inclusion was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments section below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, come back to HNHH for the best rap releases around the clock.

Read More: Lil Baby Promises Fans A "Totally Different" Big Run Amid New Music Teases

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...