Young Nudy & Pi'erre Bourne Share Another Banger From "Sli'merre 2" With "Get Fu*ked Up"

"Sli'merre 2" will drop on Wednesday.

The former is a very colorful and bouncy vibe, something that Pi'erre Bourne is known to bring to the table. Conversely, "Get Fu*ked Up" is a little bit darker and wavier. That's thanks to the distorted vocals on the chorus chanting the song's title. The bass is more resonant on this one too, giving it that more traditional trap feel. Overall, both songs are nice vibes and present what should be an enjoyable listening experience. Hopefully, this will not be the only joint project we hear from Nudy for a while. There are some rumblings that a Metro Boomin -produced tape is in the works. We did get the extreme banger "John Wayne" this summer and it's one that remains in heavy rotation. But even if we don't get that, Sli'merre 2 should be tape to tide fans over for years.

Young Nudy and Pi'erre Bourne have become a fan-favorite duo over the years. That's thanks to their inaugural joint tape Sli'merre from 2019. Numerous high-profile guests were enlisted to build some extra anticipation, such as Megan Thee Stallion , Lil Uzi Vert , and more. However, now that listeners are fully bought into their chemistry, its sequel is going to be a little different. Overall, it seems that their synergy is going to be the star of the show on Sli'merre 2. BabyDrill will be the only guest this time through. The collaboration project will be out on Wednesday at midnight, November 13, and it will feature 16 tracks. As it stands, the trap tandem has two singles from it out in "Right Now" and "Get Fu*ked Up" as well.

