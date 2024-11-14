Lil Baby Promises Fans A "Totally Different" Big Run Amid New Music Teases

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics
Mar 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; American rapper and singer Lil Baby on the sideline as the Boston Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Baby said he recently went through the "darkest period" of his life.

Lil Baby is coming through with a new album and a wild run soon, or at least, that's what he's teasing a lot towards. He recently dropped off the new single "5AM" and spent a lot of time as of late hinting at what's to come, most recently through a new Instagram post this week. "Ain't It Crazy How They Tryna Play Me Like I Ain't The One!!!" the Atlanta MC captioned the post. "It's That Time! I Would Say Again But This Run Will Be Totally Different!! I Had The Darkest Period Of My Life These Last Two Years But I Stayed Down And Overcame That S**t Now I'm Back To F***in S**t Up As Usual... Sincerely Wham!! Who Hard As Me Let's Gooooooo."

Furthermore, Lil Baby also enlisted some of his favorite collaborators to make magic together, which is exciting for a few different reasons. First off, he linked up with Future and Travis Scott in the studio, which is always a treat to see. But fans especially generated hype because they also cooked up with none other than Young Thug, who just got out of jail about two weeks ago.

Lil Baby Hypes Up His Next Moves

In fact, Young Thug also teased a Lil Baby collab as one of his first post-YSL RICO trial statements, which also caused a stir online. It led to the now-prevalent theory that Thugger and Gunna are at odds, since Wham was one of the rappers who supposedly subliminally dissed Wunna following his plea deal. Thanks to Thug's recent tweet-and-delete, that seems more likely than ever. So there's a lot on our plate these days when it comes to anticipated new music, and plenty of people involved in that hype.

Lil Baby is at the forefront these days, previewing new album tracks at recent concerts and collaborating with a lot of stars. Whether or not it's with Young Thug, Travis Scott, Future, all three, or just by himself, fans are very interested to hear what's in store. Maybe this is the calm before a stormy comeback or it's a false forecast. Either way, we won't know until it lands, so we're crossing our fingers for some heat.

