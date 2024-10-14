Jack Doherty Reportedly Blew A Bag On A Very Brief Lil Baby Performance For His Birthday

Jack Doherty and Lil Baby aside, this is some excessive pocket-watching...

Hopefully Lil Baby has something big on the way for fans, because some of them resorted to debating performance fees and celebrity associations amid the drought. For those unaware, he reportedly performed about seven songs or so at YouTuber and streamer Jack Doherty's 21st birthday party. Not only that, but according to DJ Akademiks, Doherty blew a $200K bag to have the Atlanta MC take the stage. In the replies of the post below, you'll see some folks clowning the content creator for this choice, clowning Baby for what they see as a fall-off, or clowning Ak and others for pocket-watching.

No matter where you fall on those debates, you might know the controversies attached to Jack Doherty, so to see this vitriolic reaction in some corners is unsurprising. It's part of why some fans chose to roast the Lil Baby link-up and question why he would even agree to this. Back to Akademiks' theory, though, he also indicated Baby's alleged standard performance fees for huge concerts and compared it to this brief appearance, which some called unenthusiastic in the replies below.

Lil Baby At Jack Doherty's Birthday Party: See Replies For Reactions

Elsewhere in Lil Baby's life, he has a couple of curious relationship stories, rumors, and allegations floating around the Internet right now. The latest of these to pop up concerns his ex Ayesha Howard and how Anthony Edwards allegedly requested a paternity test from her. While this doesn't concern the rapper directly, plenty of folks commented on the previous relationship and prompted another gender war debate over parenthood dynamics like these. However, this all remains alleged, so take all these theories and assumptions about their personal lives with a grain of salt.

Meanwhile, other Lil Baby fans hope that his recent feature alongside Lil Yachty on Rod Wave's "F**k Fame" will springboard into more consistent releases from him in the near future. At the very least, Jack Doherty critics hope that Baby gets busy enough in other areas to not have to perform at more content creator parties. But at the same time, if he's up for it and it nets him a bag, then who are we to judge? Let's see if either party comments on this staggering alleged show price.