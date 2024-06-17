Jack Doherty Responds To N-Word Controversy By Calling His Fans A Different Type Of Slur

Some people never learn.

Jack Doherty is a young Kick streamer who brings nothing but trouble anywhere he goes. Overall, a huge part of his content is inconveniencing other people while marching around with a security guard. If the person he antagonizes tries to do anything to him, the security guard steps in. Although this has made him famous, internet users have asked: "at what cost?" He has had run-ins with numerous other streamers, including the Island Boys.

Over the weekend, Doherty found himself in the midst of controversy thanks to his alleged use of the N-word. A clip was making the rounds in which he casually said the word using the hard "ER." Overall, fans were pretty shocked by it, especially since Doherty didn't even seem fazed. Well, last night, Doherty was in the airport, and with some free time on his hands, he decided to address the controversy. However, he did so in the worst way possible. Firstly, he denied using the word, claiming he actually said "hater." Meanwhile, he called his fans an ableist slur that we prefer not to use in this article.

Jack Doherty Puts His Foot In His Mouth

Doherty is still a young man so he is bound to make mistakes. However, as a child of the internet, one would expect him to have better instincts about this kind of stuff. By now, you should know not to openly use slurs, all while saying them with your chest. It's a bad look, and with Kick refusing to ban people for such offenses, he will likely continue this behavior unchecked.

Let us know what you think of Jack Doherty and his antics, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he has been going too far with his content? What do you make of streamers who purposely try to act out for clips and clout online? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities.

