Lil Baby Prepares For New Album With “5AM”

Lil Baby's next project is coming soon.

Fans have been waiting for Lil Baby's new album for some time now, and recently, they got yet another taste of what's to come. Early this morning, the Atlanta rapper dropped off his new song fittingly titled "5AM" alongside an accompanying music video. In the Wheezy-produced track, Lil Baby's signature flow is complemented by a hard-hitting beat. It serves as a solid teaser for his upcoming LP, which he references towards the end of the song. "Even my mama be askin' me 'Where is the album? We want it' / Had to get on my business and tighten up on my mental, I'm coming," he raps.

Lil Baby's latest release arrives amid speculation that he'll be teaming up with Young Thug for a song sometime soon. Earlier this month, the newly free rapper seemingly teased the collab on X. "Real plea deal jack!" his first post-prison tweet read, followed by "Wham let’s drop one on these rats peter." This prompted a heartfelt response from Lil Baby, who made it clear he was happy to see Young Thug back home.

"I missed you mf !!" he wrote. "Welcome home my brudda! Thank god you able to get back to the fam in good health and spirits! Wish ya none but billions jack! #whateverwhamsaygoes." Lil Baby went on to preview a new track at the Don't Fall In Love festival in San Bernardino and was later spotted in the studio with Young Thug, Travis Scott, and Future. "5AM" also arrives amid comparisons to Gunna resulting from the A Gift & a Curse artist's rumored beef with Young Thug.

Lil Baby Continues To Tease New Album

Quotable Lyrics:

Am I delusional? Keep tellin' myself that it's a good

All I know is survival and dollars, I come from the hood

Can't be fuckin' with that nothing at all, they couldn't even if they could