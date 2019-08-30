ybn cordae
- MusicCordae Doesn't Want His Child To Be A RapperAfter saying that rap is the "most looked-down-upon profession," the North Carolina-born rapper admitted that he's willing to be a hypocrite.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsCordae Pays Homage To Beanie Sigel On "Feel It In The Air"As an homage to Beanie Sigel's classic of the same name, Cordae uses its instrumental to spit on his growth and industry struggles.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramIs Cordae Working On New Music With His Idol Nas?A day after celebrating his 24th birthday, rapper Cordae posted a photo in the studio with veteran emcee Nas. By Kyesha Jennings
- MusicAlmighty Jay Drops "YBN" Name Following IG Beef With NahmirThe rapper confirmed he's apparently been working with his label for months to change his social media handles. By Madusa S.
- MusicCordae Confirms New Album TitleCordae takes to Twitter to reveal the title of his upcoming project, "From A Bird's Eye View." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsCordae & Roddy Ricch Share New Song "Gifted"Cordae returns with his new single "Gifted" featuring Roddy Ricch in celebration of his twenty-third birthday.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsNaomi Osaka Wishes Cordae Happy Birthday: "I Love You"Naomi Osaka wishes her boyfriend Cordae a happy birthday, telling the world some of the most thoughtful things he does for her every day.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJadakiss Praises Young Thug: "He's Saying Some Incredible Sh*t"He also names a few other artists he admires.By Erika Marie
- TVYBN Cordae On Working With Martin Scorcese In Coke Ad: "I Didn't Know Who He Was"YBN Cordae reflects on his latest milestone.By Milca P.
- MusicTyler, The Creator, Lil Baby & More Brought Their Moms As Grammy DatesClap for the mommas!By Noah C
- AnticsGoldLink Suggests He Threw His Phone After YBN Cordae's Grammy NodGoldLink appears to be upset at the Grammy nods for Best Rap Album.By Aron A.
- MusicJ.I.D., Roddy Ricch, Bas & More React To Their Grammy NominationsCongratulations to all the nominees! By Noah C
- MusicDreamville's J.I.D Responds To Fan Who Was Offended By His "NEVER" LyricIt's a popular line that has gotten under people's skin in the past.By Erika Marie
- MusicYoung Thug Renames His Tour "Justin Bieber Big", Shows Off MerchSounds good to me. By Noah C
- SportsDoes Ellen DeGeneres Not Know Naomi Osaka Is Dating YBN Cordae?She's taken, Ellen. By Noah C
- RelationshipsYBN Cordae & Naomi Osaka Showcase Their Love In Coupled-Up Insta ShareThe love is real. By Chantilly Post
- NewsH.E.R. Releases "I Used To Know Her" Full-Length With New Tracks Ft. YBN CordaeSome old favorites and new jams.By Erika Marie