Cordae Reveals What Really Caused YBN's Breakup

Cordae reveals what really happened to YBN.

Cordae dropped the YBN from his name in 2020, announcing that he left his original rap crew. While all the members have talked about his departure since then, he shared a never-before-heard story about the real reason for the crew's breakup in a released clip in December. YBN, which consisted of Cordae, Almighty Jay, and Nahmir, caught fame in 2017. In a candid conversation with content creator Peaks100, Cordae finally shed light on what led to the group’s dissolution.

"There were multiple reasons," he explained. "Sadly, name one group that stayed together. Not even the Jackson 5 stayed brothers. Wu-Tang Clan went off to do their own thing too." Cordae revealed that YBN's lack of unity, particularly when it came to creative direction and business decisions, ultimately sowed the seeds of discord. "We never recorded a song with all three of us," he admitted. "The business side was honestly pretty messed up. Things got heated in Europe, and once certain words are said, you can't take them back."

Cordae Shares The London Incident That Broke Up YBN

Despite the tension, Cordae made it clear that he holds no grudges toward his former bandmates. "There's still love," he said. "But there are some things that can’t be undone. Nahmir’s still my homie, and Jay, I still rock with him." Following the split, Cordae has thrived as a solo artist, continuing to release critically acclaimed projects like his recent album The Crossroads and embarking on multiple successful tours. His ability to navigate the challenges of a group breakup and establish his own path reflects both his resilience and growth.