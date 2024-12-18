Charlamagne Tha God Asks Cordae If His Latest Album Was A "Flop"

Charlamagne Tha God was straightforward about the question.

Charlamagne Tha God asked Cordae if he feels his latest album, The Crossroads, was a "flop," during the latest episode of The Breakfast Club. Cordae dropped the project on November 15 and it peaked at No. 143 on the US Billboard 200. In addressing the album, Charlamagne noted that he saw a YouTube video in which someone posited that Cordae is at a crossroads himself after his album flopped "horrendously."

"No," he said when asked if he felt similarly. "... It's like some white boy in Indiana-- not that it's a race thing, but it's like the truth of the people that run those. If you look at channels like that, their whole channel subscribes to a bunch of negativity. That's what they're about so you can nitpick every artist in music. You can find something negative and nitpick at where they lack in some department. But, no, because I had other albums that didn't have a strong first week, but again, my tour ended up doing super well and then later on it grows and becomes a larger thing. Why spend all this time focusing on one week? We gonna spend all this time focusing on one week when there is 52 weeks out of the year. You wanna just give up on an album because it didn't have a super strong first-week?"

Cordae Performs During Laneway Festival

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 10: Cordae performs during Laneway Festival on February 10, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Naomi Rahim/WireImage)

From there, he argued that he's being compared to artists who are at another level than him. "I think I get compared to mega-stars," he explained. "If you compare a Cordae first-week sales to Kendrick Lamar's first-week sales, of course, there's a discrepancy. But when it comes to my actual peers that do the type of music that I do, It's all a balance. It's there. We're all doing to same comparative numbers. Even though comparison is the thief of joy. I have no worry about what some white man says about my career."

Cordae Addresses His Low Album Sales