Eminem Scorches The Rap Game On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
MTV EMAs 2017 - Show
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images)
Other massive Fire Emoji inclusions this week came from BossMan Dlow, YG, Ice Spice, Veeze, and Jay Worthy. Which one was your favorite?

Welcome back to our Fire Emoji playlist update, where we rounded up the best of the best hip-hop releases of the week for your convenience. Moreover, we have a big release leading the way this week: Eminem's highly anticipated new album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). While there are definitely some more tender, somber, and light-hearted moments on the project, it's also full of fiery bangers and a whole lot of bars. If you want a taster of the LP before diving in, we'd recommend the opener "Renaissance," the JID-assisted "Fuel," and the Sly Pyper-assisted "Lucifer" to get an idea of what you're in for.

Elsewhere on Fire Emoji, and speaking of new albums, we also wanted to shout out Jay Worthy and DāM-FunK's new project, Magic Hour. It's also a lengthy and expansive release, featuring a lot of awesome guests and embracing a fully drenched West Coast aesthetic. As far as highlights, we'd look no further than the bouncy, smooth, and summery "Heartstop" featuring Channel Tres. Thanks to funky bass, nostalgic keys, and some old-school drums, it sounds like a wonderful throwback with a lot of contemporary vocal charisma.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

In addition, Fire Emoji also boasts a lot of hot new collaborations this week, including BossMan Dlow and Lil Baby's new team-up, "PJ." It's a pretty straightforward trap banger with boastful bars and simple but still engaging flows, but the real highlight is hearing these MCs trade the mic. As for other collabs, we also got a Cali/ATL/Detroit team-up with YG, Lil Yachty, and Babyface Ray's new single, "STUPID." The bounce is absolutely undeniable, and each rapper takes turns with some comical bars and fit-like-a-glove flows.

Ice Spice and Central Cee also linked up with a lot of chemistry for a new style-melding single, mixing New York and UK drill with Jersey club on "Did It First." Finally, Veeze and Rylo Rodriguez gifted fans with a shimmery, laidback, and woozy new single titled "F*cked A Fan." Let us know what your favorite Fire Emoji inclusion was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments section below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest great rap drops around the clock.

