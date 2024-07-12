Veeze & Rylo Rodriguez Collide For "F*cked A Fan"

Veeze is keeping up production post "Ganger".

Veeze is someone who took full advantage of a down year for rap in 2023. However, that is not to discredit his Ganger album. Overall, it was one that made a lot of end-of-year lists for hip-hop across the web, including ours. The Detroit MC's sleepy and nonchalant flows are ones that usually get overlooked, generally speaking. An approach like that usually gets associated with mumble rappers who have little to offer lyrically. However, he proves that he is someone that you cannot judge too harshly on the surface. Veeze continues to evolve and "F*cked A Fan" is one sample of that growth process.

What the "GOMD" rapper is focusing on topically in 2024 is dealing with all of this newfound fame. His first release of this year, "Pop Yo S***", seems him accept the place he is in right now. "F*cked A Fan", which features Rylo Rodriguez, continues this more hype and "I'm the s***" energy. The beat, like most Veeze selections, is pure gas. Triumphant and glitchy tones, booming bass and 808s, and resonant kicks all unite for a grand trap and celebratory track for Veeze.

Listen To "F*cked A Fan" By Veeze & Rylo Rodriguez

Quotable Lyrics:

If I had a dollar for every faithful b**** in the world, my account would be empty (Account would be empty)

She gave me head, my wrist on presidential, it's giving me Monica Lewinsky

Too many fish in the sea, if she want Shark Lock boots, I'll buy her Givenchy (Yeah)

Rap s***, I had to make it, my hype man a felon, he couldn't even fly to the venue (Yeah)

B**** don't like porcelain, I get her dental implants, she ain't never coppin' no bridge (Yeah)

I left some shakes on the hardwood floor at the studio, but I ain't never droppin' no mid