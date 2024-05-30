Veeze Floats & Flexes On Trippy New Single "Pop Yo Shit"

Veeze is an artist who absolutely dominated 2023. Overall, this was thanks to a plethora of dope songs and one of the best albums of the entire year. If you looked at any end-of-year hip-hop albums list, you probably saw Ganger there. On our list, Veeze was comfortably in the top 10 and it was well-deserved. Ganger was an album filled with some of the best beats of the entire year. Furthermore, the Detroit artist gave us emotional depth with flows and cadences that made you feel like he was dragging the listener into the throws of drug addiction and depression.

With Ganger in the rearview mirror, fans have been waiting for some new music. Well, they won't have to wait much longer. On Thursday, Veeze dropped off a new track called "Pop Yo Shit," and you can check out the music video down below. Once again, the Detroit MC showcases just how off-the-wall his production can be at times. From the chiming bells to the quick and off-kilter drums, Veeze shows his fans that he is a master when it comes to taste. Not to mention, he knows how to curate beats that suit his raspy and nonchalant vocal quirks.

Veeze Returns With Another Dope Track

On "Pop Yo Shit," Veeze showcases that while some may see his vocal style as "monotone," it is actually quite expressive and serves a purpose. Delve deep into his lyrics and you will understand why he raps as he does. That said, "Pop Yo Shit" is a bit more of a braggadocious track for Veeze. After all, the last 12 months have been a whirlwind for him. From massive accolades to a tour that took him all around North America, the Detroit native has a lot to celebrate right now.

Let us know what you think of this new track from Veeze, in the comments section down below. What did you think of Ganger? Was it one of your favorite albums from last year? If so, let us know some of your favorite tracks from the project.

