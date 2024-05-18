Dom Corleo & Veeze Link For The First Time On "Duh Duh Duh"

Dom Corleo, at least for us, can be hit or miss. That could be a lazy take, as music is mostly subjective, but that defines the Fremont, California native in a nutshell in our opinion. We have seen him drop some copycat tracks like his two-pack, "DEVOTE/BITE," but then turn around and give us an accessible banger. This time around Dom Corleo rides a pretty catchy instrumental on "duh duh duh."

According to Genius, this has the potential to be a promotional single for an upcoming LP. Under My Influence is the title for now and outside of some possible titles to land on it, that is all the intel we have. On "duh duh duh," Dom Corleo taps someone new to breathe some extra life into the cut. That fresh face is Veeze, the gravelly-voiced rapper from Detroit, who broke through last year with his album Ganger.

Read More: Cassie Allegedly Hides From Diddy Under Blanket In Resurfaced Footage

Listen To "Duh Duh Duh" By Dom Corleo & Veeze

The part of the single that sticks out for us is the aforementioned instrumental. There is an endearing quality to it that is a little hard to pinpoint, but it just works. The piano keys, mixed with the wacky sound effects and kick drums all mesh well. Additionally, the colorful and goofy music video adds that extra pizzaz and helps sell the fun energy of the song. Dom definitely passed the banger test this time around.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "duh duh duh" by Dom Corleo and Veeze? Do you think these two should work together again in the future, why or why not? Does this get you excited for Dom's upcoming album Under My Influence? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Dom Corleo and Veeze. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

That girl cute and I like her style

One Backwood and this ho 3.5

Then she flashed, she wildin' out (Brr)

Get in my bed, then dropped her top (Get it)

Head so good might shut her up (Get it, get it)

Checked my watch, just shined a plane (Gang)

Read More: Diddy & Cassie Footage Is "Disturbing," Los Angeles D.A. Remarks In Statement

[Via]