Dom Corleo Follows Up Sophomore Album With Four-Track EP "DC"

Dom Corleo has been satisfying fans all throughout 2024. The Fremont, California talent has mostly been riding solo for most of these 12 months too, making his run all the more impressive. A couple of singles got the ball rolling for him, particularly "duh duh duh," one of his only joint records. He grabbed Detroit MC Veeze for that one, and the playful energy, particularly from the instrumental, sealed the deal for a lot of fans. That track would go on to be one of a few promotional singles for his eventual sophomore album. Under My Influence was the name and it landed in September and a lot of folks quickly fell in love with it. It's grown a nice cult following and it's carried a nice wave of momentum for the 22-year-old.
So much so, that Dom Corleo has just come by with some more music to wrap up a banner year. This time, he's dropping of a four-song self-titled EP, DC. On the album, he was presenting different soundscapes and even doing a bit of storytelling and opening up. But here, it seems he was just looking to give the listeners some hype cuts to get energized from. Right away, you are hit with more trap-like beats and Auto-Tuned rapping, which is something that he does with frequent collaborators like KILLY, for example. So, if you are into that type of music from Dom Corleo, then you will definitely enjoy the looser and more carefree cuts he's bringing here. You can check out DC with the links down below.
DC - Dom Corleo
DC Tracklist:
- OUTTA LOVE
- HOLD ON
- HEAVY METAL
- RAINY DAY