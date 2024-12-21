Dom Corleo Follows Up Sophomore Album With Four-Track EP "DC"

The Cali youngster is wrapping up a banner year with a mini tape.

So much so, that Dom Corleo has just come by with some more music to wrap up a banner year. This time, he's dropping of a four-song self-titled EP, DC. On the album, he was presenting different soundscapes and even doing a bit of storytelling and opening up. But here, it seems he was just looking to give the listeners some hype cuts to get energized from. Right away, you are hit with more trap-like beats and Auto-Tuned rapping, which is something that he does with frequent collaborators like KILLY, for example. So, if you are into that type of music from Dom Corleo, then you will definitely enjoy the looser and more carefree cuts he's bringing here. You can check out DC with the links down below.

Dom Corleo has been satisfying fans all throughout 2024. The Fremont, California talent has mostly been riding solo for most of these 12 months too, making his run all the more impressive. A couple of singles got the ball rolling for him, particularly "duh duh duh," one of his only joint records. He grabbed Detroit MC Veeze for that one, and the playful energy, particularly from the instrumental, sealed the deal for a lot of fans. That track would go on to be one of a few promotional singles for his eventual sophomore album. Under My Influence was the name and it landed in September and a lot of folks quickly fell in love with it. It's grown a nice cult following and it's carried a nice wave of momentum for the 22-year-old.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.