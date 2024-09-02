Dom Corleo Celebrates Turning 22 With Sophomore Album "Under My Influence"

Dom Corleo is somebody who we have said doesn't have too distinct of a style . However, the Fremont, California rapper did have us a little more intrigued with what he did with Veeze on "duh duh duh" . The track had quite a bit of personality thanks to the instrumental choice. The zig-zagging string sections and glitchy piano keys were playful and we do have to show a little love to the now 22-year-old's performance. It's blunt in a good way and he does ride the instrumental very well. After hearing it, all we could hope for is that it would translate in some way down the line. Well, impressively, Dom Corleo translates that momentum over to his newest album, Under My Influence.

It's actually his sophomore tape and he released it to help extend his birthday celebration. Leading up to the release of Under My Influence, Corleo would go on to release "eighteen", one of his most personal records to date. That's another reason why this project succeeds. You get to learn a little bit more about him and his life behind closed doors. Here, we learn that he's lost his grandmother and also has a daughter. The song is touching, as he explains how he grew up so fast and now after witnessing how quick life moves, he doesn't want his child to get old. Fans have been reacting very positively to Under My Influence, and we can see why. Corleo is on to something, and we hope it continues!