Killy & Dom Corleo Team Up On Fresh Banger "Life I Chose"

Killy is an artist who has been at it for a while at this point. He burst onto the scene in 2017 and immediately made a huge impression on fans. Since that time, he has dropped a plethora of projects and at each turn, he has shown his talent. From catchy flows to expertly-written hooks, the artist has it all. Recently, he dropped K3, and now, it appears as though he is ready to drop a new full-length project in 2024. This is huge news for his fans, and as you can imagine, they have been expecting a single.

Well, on Friday, Killy provided us with just that. Below, you can find the music video for the track "Life I Chose," which contains a feature from Dom Corleo. Dom Corleo has been on the rise as of late, and it's good to see him alongside Killy. These are two artists that it well together, and that is very evident on this track. As you can imagine with Killy, it is filled with incredible energy. Not to mention, the Oogie Mane production really takes the song to another level.

Killy x Dom Corleo

Killy is always consistent with his artistic vision, and we definitely get that here. Overall, it makes for a truly amazing track that fans are going to adore. We cannot wait to hear more from him during this rollout. Needless to say, fans are in for a treat.

With a new Killy album on the horizon, there will certainly be more singles on the horizon. Until then, let us know what you think of "Life I Chose," in the comments section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

They can't takе my flow, take my hoe, can't take my soul

I usеd to be poor, I was broke, not no more (Nah)

Rocking all black, in the night I'm a ghost (Gone, yeah, yeah)

Nah, I don't take back 'cause this is the life that I chose (Chose, yeah)

