KILLY’s “K3” Is A Tribute To His Late Friend SEGA

Canadian rapper, KILLY has had a little bit of an unheralded career up until this point. It is unfortunate because the 26-year-old really has some serious heat that not too many people have been able to hear. Sure, he has songs that have over 70 million streams, "No Sad No Bad" and Killamonjaro." But other than that, the notoriety has never really really come his way. Of course, there are tons of talented artists from Canada like Drake, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Tory Lanez, the list goes on forever.

But KILLY should be recognized more for his amazing abilities to create head-bobbing flows, sticky melodies, and ethereal productions. That is what he brings tenfold to his latest project, K3. It is a seven-track EP that is only 15 minutes long, but it leaves a lasting impression. On top of the irresistible tunes on this effort, this holds tremendous weight for KILLY. In an interview with Apple Music, he spoke candidly on the meaning behind K3.

Listen To K3 From KILLY

KILLY says, "Originally I wanted to make a project dedicated to SEGA." Here, he is referring to his late friend and frequent collaborator. "I really wanted to take my time with it, because that's what that subject deserves, and that's what he deserves." He addresses these feelings on songs like "LOOK AT WE STARTED" and "Mind." To some, it might be surprising to know that Boi-1da has production credits on the orchestral and spine-chilling song "Same Energy." Overall, this is a fun listen and you will leave with some songs to add to your playlists.

K3 KILLY Tracklist:

LOOK AT WHAT WE STARTED with SEGA Same Energy Top Down Cut Em Off Addicting No Saving Mind

