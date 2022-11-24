Toronto’s Killy brings high energy and infectious melodies to his latest offering, “FEEL SOME.”

If you’ve waited on some new heat from KILLY, he returned this morning with a new record. The rapper teams up with producer Freakey! and their chemistry is on 100. Freakey’s strain of exhilarating production is enchanting yet all the way turnt up, and KILLY’s raw auto-tune-laden vocals help tie it all in. It’s a fire offering from two talented Canadians. Hopefully, it leads to more collaborations between the two in the future.

“FEEL SOME” arrived alongside a music video, shot by Montreality. The video follows KILLY in the streets of Japan during a 2018 trip. However, the entire visual was shot by chance. Montreality‘s founder was in Tokyo when he linked up with KILLY. At this point, they shot an impromptu video on an iPhone 8, capturing a candid look at KILLY’s life on the road. Additionally, the video features a cameo from the late Juice WRLD, who brought KILLY on stage with him in Japan to perform his break-out record, “Killamanjaro.”

The song will appear on Freakey!’s upcoming album, 3050 Degreez. The project will include a variety of collaborators, both English and French. 3050 Degreez will include features from Burna Bandz, Why G, Fouki, Shreez, Bu$hi, and more.

Press play on KILLY and Freakey!’s new collab, “FEEL SOME” below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

My life a movie role (Wait, what?)

We were friends before

But this is not before

Girl, she suck my soul