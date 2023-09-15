Elyrix Nabs NAV Feature For His Newest Single “Looking At Me”

Just over a month ago, we covered a newer artist on the scene out of Montréal, Québec, Canada. His name is Elyrix, a 30-year-old rapper and vocalist who is making waves up north. He began releasing music to streaming back in 2020 with the release of his debut project. I Feel Better Alone was a solo project that was recorded in his basement. All artists have to start somewhere and Elyrix certainly put his heart and soul into his first offering to make sure he could have a more stable foundation.

That came to fruition for the artist, as he was able to eventually build his own studio. Subsequently, slowing down was not an option for Elyrix. Less than a year later break & tell came out and that really got things in motion for him Some high-level performances at a few shows got some major rapper's attention. Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, and Gunna, were all impressed with his style and sound. So much so, that all four of them and more would go on to appear on his Ostrogoth, Pt. 1 tape. More ears caught wind of Elyrix because of this and he grabbed Gunna for a single just about a week later on "Day Off," which is blowing up.

Listen To "Looking At Me" From Elyrix And NAV

All of this hard work brings us to another new single a week later called "Looking At Me." This time he joins NAV in the studio, as his recognition continues to flourish. It is a quick two-minute cut, but do not let the time fool you. The track is hard-hitting with Elyrix even co-producing it. According to Genius, this looks to be on his Ostrogoth, Pt. 2 which is possible slated for a 2024 release.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new song, "Looking At Me," featuring Elyrix and NAV? Is this his best single of 2023? Which song of his is your favorite? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Play my cards, I'll never show what I'm holdin'

Diamonds dancin' on me cold, left is frozen

Caught her lookin' at me now and she noticed

Picked her right up out the crowd and she folded

Drivin' with my screws loose in a Phantom

I just pulled another deuce in a Phantom

