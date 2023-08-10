Gunna Links With Up And Comer Elyrix On New Song “Day Off”

Earlier this year Gunna followed up his plea deal as a part of the YSL RICO case with a new album. On the project, a Gift & a Curse he addressed some of the allegations that he snitched on friends and fellow rappers as a part of the case. The album went on to achieve solid chart success and also scored Gunna the second top 5 hit of his career. His song “fukumean” peaked at number 4 on the Hot 100 matching the highest spot his song “Drip Too Hard” with Lil Baby hit on the chart.

Now, Gunna is following the album up with a new collaboration recorded back in 2022. It’s a collaboration with Elyrix an up-and-coming rapper who scored a major collaboration for the song. He’s released an album in three straight years It’s not the first time his tracks have gotten some substantial attention from major artists. Last year he dropped his new album Ostrogoth Pt. 1. The project had features from Lil Baby, YK Osiris, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. His new song “Day Off” may have his biggest collaboration yet. The accompanying music video is shot in stark black and white and sees Elyrix and Gunna enjoying their time off. Lyrically the track builds on the idea that their work ethics inform their big days off.

Gunna And Elryix Take A “Day Off”

Last week Gunna released a new music video from his a Gift & Curse album. In a music video for the song “rodeo dr” he channels OJ Simpson and the iconic bronco chase. It’s yet another visual for the album which has featured a number of full music videos and shorter visualizers.

What do you think of the new song from Gunna and Elryix? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Chloe Bailey’s “fukumean” Gunna Cover Makes Her Akademiks’ Latest Target: “This S**t Trash”

Quotable Lyrics:



Woke up with three hoes, I’m a player

That’s my city, I’m some’ like the mayor

We got cash in that bag by the Lizzo’s

I’ve been stacking this sh*t up like layers