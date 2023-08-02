Gunna Channels OJ Simpson In New “Rodeo Dr” Music Video

Earlier today Gunna shared the 4th official music video from his a Gift & a Curse era. Songs like “cash $hit” and “idk nomore” got shorter snippet videos. Now “rodeo dr” just became the 4th track to get a full video. It follows “i was just thinking,” “alright,” and the album’s big hit “fukumean.” The video appears to be some commentary on the rapper’s real-life situation facing snitching allegations using the OJ Simpson car chase saga as a metaphor. In the lyrics of the song, he references the controversial celeb. He specifically references the notorious Bronco chase he led police on in 1994. Fittingly, the video’s visuals reference the event directly with fans making signs and giving interviews expressing their love for the rapper while he’s being chased.

In the intro to the video, Gunna seems to make reference to hit snitching allegations. Earlier this year he took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case which included providing testimony. Many fellow rappers took issue with him admitting in court that YSL is a gang and they haven’t been quiet about it since. I his new video, however, the rapper seems to claim that his fans still have his back. The numbers back him up on that. After his new album a Gift & a Curse took a dip in sales relative to his usual numbers, some declared it a flop. But in the weeks since its big hit song “fukumean” has continued to climb up the charts. Just this week it hit a new peak at number 4, matching the highest he had previously reached with his Lil Baby collab “Drip Too Hard.”

Gunna’s Newest “a Gift & a Curse” Visuals

Gunna’s argument that his fans still ride with him is backed up by the comment section under the video. “That transition is still crazyyy. Also that’s mind blowing how Gunna fits a full sentence in a line and continues like that,” reads one of the top comments. “Bro whats crazy is this man is coming up from a situation that would keep people mentally down, but not gunna. Keep grinding brotha,” says another.

