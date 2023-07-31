KILLY & SEGA Linked Up For An Undeniable Banger On “LOOK AT WHAT WE STARTED”

KILLY is an artist who has come a long way since he gave us his viral hit “Killiamonjaro” back in 2017. He has come through with a few projects and he continues to showcase his talent and raw energy. Unfortunately, just a couple of months ago, he suffered a personal loss as his friend SEGA passed away. The artist had been a huge part of KILLY’s come up, and his loss came as a huge shock. However, KILLY is now looking to honor him in the most respectful way possible.

Subsequently, KILLY has decided to drop a brand-new album called K3. This new project is going to be dedicated to SEGA, which is certainly a nice touch. In order to prepare for this new release, the Toronto artist is prepping some new music. He is dropping some fresh singles, including the latest one below, called “Look At What We Started.” The song features SEGA, which makes this a nice ode to the late artist.

KILLY x SEGA One Last Time

“Look At What We Started is a perfect representation of my journey as an artist – before there was anything, this was a dream SEGA and I shared together,” KILLY said in a press release. “We never could have come this far without each other, which makes this song very special to me. Long Live SEGA, my brother 4L.” Throughout the song, we get some exciting production and KILLY’s energetic flows and melodies. Moreover, his ability to give you a catchy hook is on full display here. Meanwhile, SEGA sounds perfect over this production, and the chemistry remains intact.

Overall, this is another great song from KILLY that will drum up hype for K3. Let us know what you think of it, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Look at what I started

Came up from the bottom

Roll around with models but my

Circle filled with monsters

How he keep his neck cold

Need a coat in august

Broski got the benzo sport plus that’s full throttle

