KILLY & SL Join Forces On “Studio Freestyle”

Killy is an artist who has been at it for a while now. Overall, he burst onto the scene back in 2017 and immediately made an impact. His first few songs were immediate bangers that showcased some amazing songwriting. Catchy hooks, melodic vocals, and some solid bars were what you could expect from his music. Over the years, he has maintained his consistency in these regards. His fanbase loves what he puts out, and it appears as though he has more great tracks and albums on the horizon.

For instance, he will be dropping a new project on September 15th called K3. This is the third installment of his Killstreak series which has proven to be a huge hit among fans. In the lead-up to this album, he has been coming through with some great songs. “Same Energy” is the lead single for his project, and fans are loving that cut so far. His final collab with SEGA also came out, which proved to be an emotional moment. Now, Killy is back with another collab, this time with UK artist SL.

KILLY x SL

This new cut showcases both artists swapping bars over a dope guitar-based instrumental. The song starts out with bars from SL who sounds great over this beat. He also ends off the track as Killy comes in during the middle of the song. Killy’s rapping extremely well here and it is a sound we don’t get from him often. However, he has a lot to say, and he makes every bar of this track count. For fans, this will be a nice change of pace.

