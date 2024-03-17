Dom Corleo Unveils New Track "TBT" Alongside Surreal Visual

While we're still only a few months into 2024, it's already been a busy year for Dom Corleo. At the end of January, the hitmaker unleashed his single "Bite," which arrived alongside an eery accompanying music video. The fan-favorite was soon followed by "Devote," as well as a similarly surreal visual. Now, he's returned with yet another new track, "TBT."

"TBT" also arrives alongside a simple, trippy visual that sees the MC roam around what appears to be an abandoned building, desolate parking lots, and more. In the song, Corleo raps about his journey to success, and how his life has changed since finding it. He reflects on his life before making a living off of his music, and taking full advantage of his new lifestyle.

Dom Corleo Comes Through With More New Music

So far, fans appear to be enjoying Dom Corleo's latest release, and it's managed to get them excited to hear more. They're currently flooding his YouTube comments section with praise, as well as demands for a new full-length album. While it remains unclear whether or not Corleo has a new LP in the works, he has dropped a few singles over the past few weeks, which could mean he's working toward a bigger release.

What do you think of Dom Corleo's new song? Will you be adding "TBT" to your playlist or not? Are you looking forward to hearing more new music from the performer? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Now I been 'cross the world, seen all the faces

Draco boot, Balenciaga laces

And I still rock thе Asics

Walk in the club, first-name basis

I ain't good with being patiеnt

My driver drive the escort, patience

I ain't cool with being basic

Got Goyard bags just to look famous

Just so they know what my name is

They throw the money, I'ma take it

