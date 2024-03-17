24kGoldn Shows How Much He's Changed In Three Years With "Growing Pains"

San Francisco, California multi-talent, 24kGoldn, is finally back with a new album. It has been nearly three years to the day since his last full-length listen. Of course, that was 2021's El Dorado. It was a fun and easy-going listen with features from Future, iann dior, Swae Lee, and DaBaby. But, since that time and his mega-popular track "Mood," things have not been on the upswing for him. However, over the past couple of months the singer and rapper has been hinting a new project with a handful of singles. Now, 24kGoldn is officially back with a new LP for fans called Growing Pains.

Back at the start of the year, he gave us a pretty big clue as to what the thematic direction would be. On "Good Intentions," which also happens to be the intro cut, he melodically raps about his worries and troubles. ""If I'm bein' honest, I've been goin' through a rut, uh / Victim of my selfishness, it's finally catchin' up, uh."

Listen To Growing Pains By 24kGoldn

Then, fittingly, 24kGoldn ends Growing Pains with "Clarity," a record that displays a hopeful mindset going forward. However, he still feels conflicted, as with this newfound confidence, he still finds it weird that he is doing better. "But I'm damned if I don't, damned if I do / It's not easy livin' with clarity / I just need a little more therapy." He also sounds a little different on this record, as he adopts some different inflections on his voice like on "I'm Here," for example. There is a chance this could divide some fans, but we can appreciate 24k for being more vulnerable on this offering.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Growing Pains, by 24kGoldn? What tracks are you gravitating toward right now and why? Was Leikell47's feature a good placement for this record, why or why not? Do you like this sonic and stylistic direction for him?

Growing Pains Tracklist:

Good Intentions Rush (feat. Leikeli47) I'm Here Innocence Dog House I Remember Clarity

