24kGoldn Shows How Much He's Changed In Three Years With "Growing Pains"

24kGoldn is toning down his sound a little bit on his third project.

BYZachary Horvath
24kgoldn growing pains24kgoldn growing pains

San Francisco, California multi-talent, 24kGoldn, is finally back with a new album. It has been nearly three years to the day since his last full-length listen. Of course, that was 2021's El Dorado. It was a fun and easy-going listen with features from Future, iann dior, Swae Lee, and DaBaby. But, since that time and his mega-popular track "Mood," things have not been on the upswing for him. However, over the past couple of months the singer and rapper has been hinting a new project with a handful of singles. Now, 24kGoldn is officially back with a new LP for fans called Growing Pains.

Back at the start of the year, he gave us a pretty big clue as to what the thematic direction would be. On "Good Intentions," which also happens to be the intro cut, he melodically raps about his worries and troubles. ""If I'm bein' honest, I've been goin' through a rut, uh / Victim of my selfishness, it's finally catchin' up, uh."

Read More: GloRilla Asks Fans To Pick The Release Date For Her New Project

Listen To Growing Pains By 24kGoldn

Then, fittingly, 24kGoldn ends Growing Pains with "Clarity," a record that displays a hopeful mindset going forward. However, he still feels conflicted, as with this newfound confidence, he still finds it weird that he is doing better. "But I'm damned if I don't, damned if I do / It's not easy livin' with clarity / I just need a little more therapy." He also sounds a little different on this record, as he adopts some different inflections on his voice like on "I'm Here," for example. There is a chance this could divide some fans, but we can appreciate 24k for being more vulnerable on this offering.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Growing Pains, by 24kGoldn? What tracks are you gravitating toward right now and why? Was Leikell47's feature a good placement for this record, why or why not? Do you like this sonic and stylistic direction for him? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 24kGoldn. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

Growing Pains Tracklist:

  1. Good Intentions
  2. Rush (feat. Leikeli47)
  3. I'm Here
  4. Innocence
  5. Dog House
  6. I Remember
  7. Clarity

Read More: Tamar Braxton Worries Fans With Series Of Cryptic Tweets

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
24kgoldn good intentionsMixtapes24kGoldn Digs Into His Personal Battles On "Good Intentions"
24kgoldn clarityMixtapes24kGoldn Continues To Go Introspective On "Clarity"
Mixtapes24kGoldn Releases Debut Album "El Dorado" Featuring Future, DaBaby, & More
Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty ImagesMixtapes24kGoldn Reveals "El Dorado" Tracklist: Future, DaBaby & More