24kGoldn Digs Into His Personal Battles On "Good Intentions"

24kGoldn is one of those rappers who had a handful of hits and began to tail off a bit. Of course, he is most known for his songs "Mood" with iann dior, and his feature on Clean Bandit and Mabel's "Tick Tock." Since 2021 he has not dropped an album either. El Dorado was the record that put him on the map.

However, he really has not been able to capitalize on the momentum in many people's eyes. That might be able to change though. The California multi-talent has just come out with a brand-new single. It is called "Good Intentions" and it is available everywhere.

Listen To "Good Intentions" By 24kGoldn

While it is not anything new for 24k to delve into his personal life, it is still an engaging listen. Bars include, "If I'm bein' honest, I've been goin' through a rut, uh / Victim of my selfishness, it's finally catchin' up, uh." He even recognizes that it has been a minute since he has seen real success, which makes this a really vulnerable moment. "Plaques on every wall, but they from 2021 / Take a picture, smoke a Swisher, reminisce on how it was, uh." The production is also a welcome addition with a simple but effective drum pattern that allows for 24k to find a nice pocket.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "Good Intentions," by 24kGoldn? Is this the best song you have heard from him in a while? Do you think this marks a comeback for him this year? What is your favorite element of the track? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around 24kGoldn. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

How you call me brother, then just leave me in the dust?

Half of me wanna f*** you up, the other half is crushed

And after all of that, somehow, I'm still supposed to learn to trust

Made it out the hood (Hood), uh, got it out the mud (Mud), uh

Mama say she proud of me, don't know what I've become, uh

I be in my feelings, but I still don't feel enough

