24kGoldn Continues To Go Introspective On "Clarity"

24kGoldn really came on strong a couple of years ago. But, after a little bit of a break, the San Francisco, California product is gearing back up for a return. He was always able to deliver melodic, sometimes sappy tracks. But, this time, 24kGoldn is doing more of the ladder as of late. Who knows, maybe we will get some songs like "Mood" on his upcoming record.

Yes, you heard that correctly. After almost a two-year album hiatus, 24k is coming back with a new LP this year. Still only 23, the multi-hyphenate has announced Better Late Than Never, his sophomore offering. Interestingly though, 24kGoldn has been teasing this project since dropping El Dorado in 2021. The first rumored single that is on the Genius tracklist for the tape is "Prada" with Lil Tecca.

Listen To "Clarity" By 24kGoldn

If this makes the record, then this album will have a similar vibe to the debut. Just a couple of weeks ago, 24k opened up 2024 with a very personal track "Good Intentions." On that one, he brought a catchy flow with some breathy background vocals, and a loud, drum-heavy instrumental. "Clarity" is more of a pop crossover with eerily similar background vocals to "Good Intentions." On this one, he is singing about letting go of his past mistakes and looking toward the future. He wants to clear his headspace and focus on what really matters.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Clarity," by 24kGoldn? Is this the best song you have heard from him in a while? Do you think this marks a comeback for him this year? Out of the two tracks released this year, which one is better? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 24kGoldn. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Said I'm done with hesitation, congratulations

Back to the basics, lifе's what you make it

I know that I'm impatient, manipulative

Hardhеaded, ain't s***

These diamonds flawless, but my flaws need some work still

Might take a picture, but we ain't picture-perfect

