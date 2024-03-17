Jay Critch Gears Up For A Potentially Massive 2024 With New Solo LP "Humble Giant"

New York rapper Jay Critch is synonymous with the Rich Forever collective. Him, along with Rich The Kid and Famous Dex all have their fair share of highlights from the late 2010s decade. While he may not be the biggest name out of the trio, or in general, he has never wavered. He sticks to his guns and shoots it straight when it comes to his style. That is what Jay Critch is doing on his latest record Humble Giant.

If the title was not a dead giveaway for you, Critch is bringing some of his biggest brags to date. The name of the record is certainly a clever one as he doing the total opposite of being reserved. Jay Critch is out on a mission on Humble Giant to prove he is hungry as ever. Why this kind of theme is perfect for the times, is because we may be getting more sometime later.

Listen To Humble Giant By Jay Critch

We are referring to Critch and Rich Forever bandmates reuniting fairly soon. There has been some chatter online about the three amigos bringing a fifth installment to their self-titled compilation series. It has been a little bit since the fourth LP, as that saw its release in 2019. Hopefully Critch and them deliver that, but for now, check out Humble Giant above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Humble Giant, by Jay Critch? What tracks are you gravitating toward right now and why? Where are you ranking this tape amongst the rest of his discography? Do you think Rich Forever will come through with their fifth project? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Jay Critch. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

Humble Giant Tracklist:

Lamar Jackson No Huddle Kick It with Cash Cobain Too Rare Parker Absent 10pm on Fulton Final Boss Loaf with Ambezza Regular Type with Laron Check it Out Never My Loss In the League

