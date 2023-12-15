Rich The Kid, Jay Critch, And Famous Dex Reunite On "Big Dawg"

The trio of Rich The Kid, Jay Critch, and Famous Dex is starting to take form once again. All three rappers have been in the game for several years now. However, there might be a decent amount of people who have forgotten them. These guys were really popping off right before the 2020 decade. However, their production has not been as prolific as we are accustomed to seeing.

But, as we said, things are gearing toward the group's comeback. The first taste we got came back in January of this year. It was a single called "Where's Dexter." Now, we know that is the lead song of their forthcoming tape, Rich Forever 5. That is the collective's series together and two of them are on streaming.

Read More: GloRilla Responds To Fabolous' Criticism Of Women In Rap

Listen To "Big Dawg" By The Rich The Kid, Jay Critch, And Famous Dex

Currently, there is no release date for Rich The Kid's music label tape, but they do have another new single out. "Big Dawg," is a big boss cut that features production from hitmaker OZ. Critch, Dex, and Rich are all flexing hard on this one. They are paying no mind no the haters or competition getting in their way. Stream the song above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "Big Dawg," by Rich The Kid, Jay Critch, and Famous Dex? Does this song have you excited for their upcoming collaboration project, Rich Forever 5? Out of the singles for the album, which one is better? Who is your favorite rapper out of the trio? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Rich The Kid, Jay Critch, and Famous Dex. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Walk in this b****, I'm a big dog (Big dog)

Prada shades, I can't see y'all (Can't see)

Look at the haters, they're pissed off (What?)

Draco so big, might knock my whole wrist off (Bow)

Huh, and my wrist frost

She waiting in line, ain't talking no crisscross (What?)

Read More: Michael B. Jordan Ferrari Crash Video Appears To Show Actor Involved In Street Race