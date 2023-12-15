Michael B. Jordan Ferrari Crash Video Appears To Show Actor Involved In Street Race

A newly-released video of Michael B. Jordan's recent car crash appears to the actor engaged in a street race moments before hitting a parked car on Sunset Boulevard. The dashcam video, published by TMZ, shows Jordan's blue Ferrari racing alongside a red Ferrari before Jordan appears to lose control and slams into the side of a parked car on the side of the road. Jordan was not seriously injured but refused to give police his version of events when originally questioned.

Jordan's account of what happened was limited to an online incident report as there were no injuries. Furthermore, Jordan did not undergo a sobriety test as responding officers did not see any visual signs of impairment. It's unclear if the LAPD plans to take any further action following the release of this new video. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

Read More: Michael B. Jordan To Direct Creed 4

Michael B. Jordan Roasted By Ex

However, Jordan's driving skills aren't the only thing being put on blast in recent weeks. During a recent episode of Selling Sunset, new cast member Bri Tiesi disputed his bedroom game. "I’m going to be in so much trouble. No," Tiesi said when asked by host Tan France if Jordan was "good in bed". "I'm sorry, babe. Sh-t. I crushed a lot of girls' dreams today," Tiesi added. The line of questioning came from Tiesi admitting to sleeping with Jordan. However, Tiesi has somewhat hit back at the show over the moment, stating that she believed the cameras were off when she confessed to hooking up with the actor.

While Jordan did not publicly comment on Tiesi's claims, he was seen being friendly with Steve Harvey, the father of his long-time ex Lori, earlier this year. The pair were all smiles as they caught up at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games this week. The pair were seen chatting and embracing at the event, suggesting there's no bad blood between the two. While it's never been implied that there's beef, Jordan was dating Harvey's daughter Lori until the summer of last year. While a reason for the split has never been given, Lori did mention "red flags" in several cryptic posts after the breakup went down. However, it's also been said that Jordan was ready to settle down while Harvey wasn't.

Read More: Will Smith & Michael B. Jordan's I Am Legend 2 Gets Crucial Update

[via]