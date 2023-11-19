Michael B. Jordan To Direct “Creed 4”

Michael B. Jordan will once again be stepping into the director's chair for the next installment in the Creed franchise. Producer Irwin Winkler confirmed the news during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event on Saturday, praising Jordan for doing a "great job" on the last film. In addition to directing, Jordan will still star in the movie.

“We are planning to do Creed IV right now,” Winkler said onstage during a panel for Creed III. “We have a really good story [and] a really good plot. We got a little delayed because of the strikes, but about a year from now we’re going into pre-production.”

Read More: Michael B. Jordan Admits That Directing & Starring In “Creed III” Was A “Struggle”

Irwin Winkler Attends "Deadline Contenders"

Irwin Winkler at Deadline Contenders Film: Los Angeles held at the Director's Guild of America on November 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Deadline via Getty Images)

Jordan made his directorial debut with Creed III. While he's opted to do so again with the next film, Jordan did previously admit that it was a difficult task. While speaking with Collider, last year, he described it as "torture." “It’s torture, but at the same time, it’s so much fun. It was the challenge of accomplishing it all, with the multitasking nature of developing the story, trying to stay in shape, and giving all the departments what they individually needed, to go do their job,” he told the outlet.

Irwin Winkler Confirms "Creed 4"

Irwin Winkler announces there will be a ‘Creed 4’ #DeadlineContenders pic.twitter.com/HTGmSGMyVE — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 18, 2023

He continued: “It’s really hard to put into words. Every day was a struggle, but honestly, it was the team of people that I had around me that got me through it. You’ve really gotta surround yourself with the right help, so that you can focus on the things you need to focus on. Sometimes that’s doing two things at one time, or three things at one time. It’s just part of the job. Once you step behind the camera, the undertaking that it is, from the outside looking in, it’s tough.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Michael B. Jordan and Creed IV on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Michael B. Jordan Says Dreamville Is Executive Producing “Creed III” Soundtrack

[Via]