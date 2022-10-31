Michael B. Jordan says that it was simultaneously “torture” and “fun” to direct Creed III while also starring in the film. The actor playing Adonis Creed spoke about serving double duty on the upcoming project during a recent interview with Collider.

“It’s torture, but at the same time, it’s so much fun. It was the challenge of accomplishing it all, with the multitasking nature of developing the story, trying to stay in shape, and giving all the departments what they individually needed, to go do their job,” he told the outlet.

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 07: Michael B. Jordan attends the “Just Mercy” press conference during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

He continued: “It’s really hard to put into words. Every day was a struggle, but honestly, it was the team of people that I had around me that got me through it. You’ve really gotta surround yourself with the right help, so that you can focus on the things you need to focus on. Sometimes that’s doing two things at one time, or three things at one time. It’s just part of the job. Once you step behind the camera, the undertaking that it is, from the outside looking in, it’s tough.”

As for the film’s story, Creed III will see the titular character take on his former childhood friend, Damian, played by Jonathan Majors, who has returned after serving time in prison. In addition to Jordan and Majors, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad round out the top billing of the cast.

While no longer behind the camera, Ryan Coogler, who directed the first film, receives a story-writing credit on the upcoming installment. Coogler is busy working on the newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Creed III is scheduled to hit theaters on March 3, 2023.

Check out the official trailer for Creed III below.

