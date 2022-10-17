Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors have shared the first look at their characters in the highly anticipated third Creed film. Additionally, they announced that the movie is scheduled for release next March.

“You can’t run… from your past,” a tagline for the film featured on the poster reads.

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Details regarding the plot of the film have been kept under wraps; however, Jonathan Majors revealed a bit of insight into his character, Anderson Dame, during a recent interview with Men’s Health.

“There are certain reasons you build your body,” he explained to the outlet. “Dame’s body was built from loss. He had lost something, and that hole is what made him work the way he worked. When you see Dame’s body, you go, Oh, that makes sense. You don’t look like that and be happy with life.”

Creed III will be the first film in the Rocky franchise without Sylvester Stallone to play the iconic fighter. It will also be the first time Jordan steps behind the camera to direct. The first Creed was directed by Ryan Coogler while the sequel was helmed by Steven Caple Jr.

Check out the new posters for Creed III below.

[Via]