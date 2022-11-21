Michael B. Jordan says that Dreamville is executive producing the soundtrack to Creed III. The actor confirmed the news during a panel on the film at ComplexCon, Sunday.

“I’m probably gonna get in trouble,” Jordan admitted during the discussion. “Dreamville is executive producing this album.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Michael B. Jordan attends the world premiere of “A Journal For Jordan” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

For the third installment of the Creed franchise, Jordan will be stepping behind the camera to direct. He will also continue to star as Adonis Creed.

As for the new challenge, Jordan recently admitted that directing and acting simultaneously has been a “struggle.”

“It’s torture, but at the same time, it’s so much fun. It was the challenge of accomplishing it all, with the multitasking nature of developing the story, trying to stay in shape, and giving all the departments what they individually needed, to go do their job,” he told Collider in a recent interview.

He continued: “It’s really hard to put into words. Every day was a struggle, but honestly, it was the team of people that I had around me that got me through it. You’ve really gotta surround yourself with the right help, so that you can focus on the things you need to focus on. Sometimes that’s doing two things at one time, or three things at one time. It’s just part of the job. Once you step behind the camera, the undertaking that it is, from the outside looking in, it’s tough.”

In addition to Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, and Florian Munteanu round out the cast.

Check out the trailer for Creed III below and be on the lookout for the film to hit theaters on March 3, 2023.

