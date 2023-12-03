Michael B. Jordan Crashes Ferrari In Hollywood, Leaves Parked Kia In Ruins

Michael B. Jordan just had a bit of a scary night in Hollywood on Saturday (December 2), as he crashed his Ferrari into a parked Kia. Both vehicles were pretty wrecked up at 11:30 that night, which is the biggest loss in this specific case. Moreover, there were no injuries or damages to other property, so LAPD prompted him to fill out an online police report. Interestingly enough, according to TMZ, the Creed 4 director did not specify to officials an explanation, story, excuse, or reason for the crash. When law enforcement responded, they did not conduct a sobriety test, as they saw no signs of substance impairment.

Furthermore, hopefully this was just a normal accident and not something that could've been much worse. After all, Michael B. Jordan has plenty on his plate to deal with, including the anticipated release and planning process for I Am Legend 2 with Will Smith. That film got a lot of buzz not just for the enduring cult relevance of the original, but because of these two amazing actors. In addition, whenever you have the Fresh Prince attached to a project, there are a million and one reasons as to why people would be interested.

Read More: Michael B. Jordan Recalls Applying At Jack In The Box Before His Acting Career Blew Up: Watch

Michael B. Jordan's Car Crash

In other news, the California-born star also faced some pretty juicy and damning gossip thrown his way by Bre Tiesi. It's pretty irrelevant at the end of the day, but given that so many people thirst over him, her claim that he's not good in bed had her thinking that she crushed a lot of dreams with it. Regardless, Michael B. Jordan's relationship happenings haven't yet overshadowed his overwhelming talent and success as an entertainer. Still, it does say something about just how invested people are in his life.

Meanwhile, this is something that the 36-year-old made peace with himself in unique ways. For example, he recently met up with Steve Harvey, his ex's father, so it seems like there's still a lot of love there despite his split from Lori Harvey. Hopefully these good trends continue with no big speed bumps... or Kias on the road for M.B.J. to miss. For more news and big updates on Michael B. Jordan, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Michael B. Jordan Explains Why Drake Is His Goat Over Jay-Z & Tupac

[via]