Will Smith & Michael B. Jordan's "I Am Legend 2" Gets Crucial Update

Will Smith says that a sequel to his 2007 film, I Am Legend, is officially in the works with Michael B. Jordan. He provided the latest update on the long-awaited project during an appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Saturday. He says that the two will be discussing the film on a call on Sunday.

“I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow. We’re really close, script just came in,” Smith said. “You have to be a real ‘I Am Legend’ buff to know this, but in the first, theatrical version, my character dies, but on the DVD there was an alternate version of the ending where my character lived. We are going with the mythology of the DVD version. I can’t tell you anything more, but Michael B. Jordan is in.”

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - NOVEMBER 30: Chairwoman of the Red Sea International Film Festival Jomana Alrashid , Will Smith and Ceo of the Red Sea International Film Festival Mohammed Al Turki and attend the Opening Night screening of "HWJN" at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 on November 30, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

The original I Am Legend finished 2007 as one of the biggest films of the year, earning $585 million at the global box office. The movie marked the third feature-film adaptation of Richard Matheson's 1954 novel of the same name.

Elsewhere during Saturday's discussion, Smith discussed the "tons of mistakes" he's made throughout his life, admitting that he's "deeply human." “Fame is a unique monster. You can’t get too excited when people say good things about you because then when people say bad things about you, you struggle and suffer more. I have to be clear about who I am and what I am attempting to do in the world," he said. “I have to be clear about who I am and what I am attempting to do in the world, I cannot depend on others applauding me for me to stay focused on my mission. And at the same time, I am deeply human. And I am in the process of perfecting my virtue.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Will Smith and I Am Legend 2 on HotNewHipHop.

