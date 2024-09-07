ASAP Rocky & LL COOL J Skate On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Other killer "Fire Emoji" drops for the weekend came from Lil Wayne, Central Cee, Toosii, and Boldy James. Which one was your favorite?

Autumn is upon us, and with it falls a slew of hot new hip-hop releases to go through. For that, we've got our latest Fire Emoji playlist update ready, rounding up the best of the best rap of the week. Starting us off is a new album that perhaps you might not want to call a comeback, but it certainly feels like that more than ever before. LL COOL J finally graced fans with his new LP THE FORCE, his first studio project in 11 years. It's got a lot of Q-Tip-produced highlights, but we'd recommend you start by checking out "Murdergram Deux" featuring Eminem.

Also on Fire Emoji is the brand-new single from ASAP Rocky and J. Cole, The Alchemist-produced "Ruby Rosary." This track builds around cold, somber, eerie, but nonetheless dreamy piano samples, intoxicating and entrancing flows and vocal effects, and a lot of despondent but determined affirmations from both MCs. It's an amazing teaser ahead of Pretty Flacko's Don't Be Dumb later this year. It's also got some supposed Drake disses here and there, but you already knew that and probably don't care at this point.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Elsewhere, we also wanted to shout out this new star-studded collaborative team featured on the track "Can't Hold Me Down." Pharrell, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, and Kyle Richh joined forces for the multi-media music division Doodles, which released this single as part of an EP for an animated special. Another welcome collaboration on Fire Emoji is the multi-lingual UK garage-inspired cut "Moi" from Central Cee and RAYE. Even though these combinations with drill might not sound fitting on paper, the atmosphere, tender melodies, and modular instrumentation here ends up fitting it all together successfully.

Meanwhile, Toosii and Gunna work together like bread and butter on "Champs Élysées," a woozy and vibe-heavy trap cut. Finally, we'd be remiss not to mention Boldy James and Antt Beatz's new single "Super Mario." It puts the Detroit MC over his city's traditional bounce – a rare combination these days for the Concreature. Let us know what your favorite Fire Emoj pick was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest great rap drops around the clock.