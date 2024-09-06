Pharrell Enlists Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty And Kyle Richh For "Can't Hold Me Down"

Pharrell knows what he's doing. He's one of the most revered producers in the world, and he's made hits for longer than some of his collaborators have been alive. Despite his longevity, Pharrell always finds new ways to push his sound. He has his signature four count, but past that, there's little similarities between his different eras. "Can't Hold Me Down," the artist's latest single, is another bold step forward. He brings Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty and Kyle Richh into the mix for a song driven by bombastic synth lines.

"Can't Hold Me Down" has a blunt force instrumental. Once it gets going, it doesn't stop. This means the rappers on the track have to match its energy. Kyle Richh's husky voice is a perfect match for Pharrell's beat, firing off one quotable after another. Lil Yachty is the wild card, given how warbly and goofy his vocals can tend to sound. That said, Boat manages to hold the middle verse down while delivering the chorus. The chorus is arguably the weakest part of the song, as it just reverts to repeating the title. Lil Wayne comes rolls through to absolutely crush the last verse, though. Weezy continues to prove that nobody can be as consistently eccentric and clever, and he gets the song across the finish line.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Pharrell Rocks Out To Unreleased Clipse Collab In New Album Preview

Pharrell Cedes The Spotlight To His Guest Features

Quotable Lyrics: