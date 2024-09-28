BIA And Lil Yachty Vent Their Frustrations On New Single "Pissed Off"

They got a lot of complaints.

BIA and Lil Yachty have very different vibes. Very different. BIA is all about cool, sharp deliveries and stylish flexing. She sounds great over minimal beats, coming off commanding without being over the top. Lil Yachty is the complete opposite. He has a goofy, instantly recognizable voice that is charismatic, if not really cool at any point. Putting these two together on a song could have gone very wrong. Fortunately, it worked out. "Pissed Off" is BIA's latest offering, and it proves that she can have sonic chemistry with just about anybody.

The beat is extremely skeletal. It's heavy on the bass, and doesn't offer much in the way of musical variety. It provides a perfect soundscape, however, for BIA to wax poetic on the things that annoy her. She's got plenty of them. "Who playin' down on their goals?," she raps. "Who really touchin' their goals. New b*tches f**kin' your bros (Who?). Who really fake as they chain?." The rapper's delivery gets a bit more agitated as the song progresses, but she never looses her cool veneer. Lil Yachty hops on for the second verse, and does a surprisingly good job keeping pace. His voice is nasally as ever, but he busts out some clever bars to help make his appearance an overall W.

BIA And Boat Sound Slick Over A Minimal Instrumental

