Ice Spice And Central Cee Skate On Addictive New Single "Did It First"

The Y2K aesthetic is in full effect.

Ice Spice busts out the Ice Spice flow on every song. It's what she does best, and what fans want to hear. The most interesting element of her album rollout, however, has been the different instrumentals that she's hopped on. "Phat Butt" had a rattling trap beat, while "Gimme a Light" dabbled in dancehall. "Did It First" is another change of pace, and it might be her most effective yet. The instrumental, with its stuttering drums, is right in line with the "sexy trap" that producers like Cash Cobain have popularized. It's the looping vocal sample, however, that gives "Did It First" a distinct Y2K vibe.

"Did It First" sounds like a pop-ified version of aughts hyperdub. It sounds pretentious to describe on these terms, sure, but there's something undeniably retro about the song that plays to its benefit. Yes, Ice Spice is using the Ice Spice flow, and unsurprisingly, it sounds good. She's trash talking her haters, and describing the ways in which she's going to disrespect them. Spice then passes the mantle off to Central Cee, who manages to ride the beat in a complimentary yet distinct manner. Cee is blowing up stateside, so linking up with him was a cagey decision. That's not to say the results are fun. These two have chemistry, as evidenced by Y2K-drenched music video. Hopefully the rest of the album follows suit.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Ice Spice Debuts A New Look And Gets Hit With Roblox And Wii Sports Comparisons

Ice Spice And Central Cee Get Flirty On "Did It First"

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm a baddie, he f*ck with my tats (Like)

Big boobs and it come with the jatt

Say he don't want me, I know he a cap

If he's cheatin', then I'm cheatin' back