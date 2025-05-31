Terrace Martin is back with some jazzy and funky R&B heat this weekend with "211 / See You Later." This pair of singles quickly follows up on his February 2025 album Albion Files. On that project, he brought along A$AP Ferg (FERG), Ogi, Robert Glasper, DRAM, and more.
This time around, he's not working with any rappers. Instead, he's teamed up with Watts, California native Kenyon Dixon. He's a three-time GRAMMY nominee, earning his most recent one this year. He was up for Best Traditional R&B Performance for the track, "Can I Have This Groove."
These two songs are Dixon and Martin's first-ever collaborations. But thanks to both of their abilities to apply their skills to any new situation, they thrive as a duo.
Martin applies some of his past jazz and funk experiences with Kendrick Lamar and more recently, Roddy Richh, to "211 / See You Later." However, this two-pack is essentially one long story about extreme lust and the sanctity of good loving.
"And I can’t wait- you and me, the best times / You just call me or you send a text / I’m never too far I’ll be there to get / My special friend- what we have is classic," Dixon seductively sings on "See You Later."
Excitingly, these two cuts look to be the start of a collab tape rollout. On Martin's IG, he wrote while first teasing "211 / See You Later," "We got a story to tell— it starts this Friday." So, while you wait for that, check out the potential lead singles below.
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon "211 / See You Later"
Quotable Lyrics From "See You Later":
This ain’t no bye bye
See you later- you later, don’t cry
You know I’ll be around when it’s time
Just a touch- know you’ll never be mine
But don’t cry
This ain’t no bye bye