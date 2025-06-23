Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon have a strong contender for R&B AOTY with their cohesive tape "Come As You Are."

"This album is what it sounds like when you stop trying to separate the layers that made you. Spirit, soul, the streets, musicianship—it’s all in there. You don’t have to pick a side or fit a mold. That’s really what it’s about. Just come as you are," he added.

In terms of what the artists wanted to accomplish for this record sonically and thematically, Martin and Dixon were aiming for creating a sense of freedom. They also wanted to pay homage to their LA roots. Ad Kenyon said to Rated R&B, "Come As You Are is really about freedom—creative freedom, cultural freedom, and just personal freedom. Me and Terrace both grew up surrounded by both the church and the realness of LA—different experiences, but the same energy."

The 13-song set was led by a two-pack of "211" and "See You Later" that dropped almost a month ago exactly. Dixon and Martin showed great chemistry thanks to their similar takes on soulful and jazzy R&B. So, it's no surprise that the veterans are like one well-oiled machine on Come As You Are.

