Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon have a strong contender for R&B AOTY with their cohesive tape "Come As You Are."

Perhaps the greatest quality of Terrace Martin's is his ability to work with practically anybody. He's shown that throughout his decorated career thanks to his deep toolbox. It's on display with his newest collaborative effort with R&B act Kenyon Dixon on Come As You Are.

The 13-song set was led by a two-pack of "211" and "See You Later" that dropped almost a month ago exactly. Dixon and Martin showed great chemistry thanks to their similar takes on soulful and jazzy R&B. So, it's no surprise that the veterans are like one well-oiled machine on Come As You Are.

Those words hold weight too because this is their first-ever joint project. It sounds like they had been working together for five years or more before this.

Martin's wealth of experience in the aforementioned genres, as well as hip-hop and funk create a swanky but care-free vibe that's pretty infectious. Whether you want to get on the dance floor or into the bedroom with your partner, this album fits both applications perfectly.

In terms of what the artists wanted to accomplish for this record sonically and thematically, Martin and Dixon were aiming for creating a sense of freedom. They also wanted to pay homage to their LA roots. Ad Kenyon said to Rated R&B, "Come As You Are is really about freedom—creative freedom, cultural freedom, and just personal freedom. Me and Terrace both grew up surrounded by both the church and the realness of LA—different experiences, but the same energy."

"This album is what it sounds like when you stop trying to separate the layers that made you. Spirit, soul, the streets, musicianship—it’s all in there. You don’t have to pick a side or fit a mold. That’s really what it’s about. Just come as you are," he added.

See if they hit those marks by pressing play on the links below.

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Come As You Are

Come As You Are Tracklist:

  1. Isley's Hymn
  2. Only Real Ones Survive
  3. 211
  4. Love Yourself
  5. WeMaj (feat. Rapsody)
  6. Body & Soul
  7. Tyrese
  8. Follow Me (feat. Ogi)
  9. See You Later
  10. OUCH
  11. Circle of Love (feat. Robert Glasper)
  12. Come As You Are
  13. Not Like That

