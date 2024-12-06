Roddy Ricch & Terrace Martin Will Blow You Away With "Lonely Road"

This very well may be Roddy's best song of his career.

Instead, "Survivor's Remorse" and "Lonely Road" with producer Terrace Martin are the only certified inclusions. The latter is essentially an apology for the album not arriving today, but it's much more than a consolation prize. In fact, we feel this could be Roddy Ricch's best song yet. This future closing track hears him continue on similar themes from "Survivor's Remorse" about his growth and struggles. However, instead of feeling uneasy at times, he's thankful for the obstacles he's gone through. Turbo also has his imprints on this cut, but it's not what you traditionally get from him. Roddy expressively and passionately spits over a drum-less beat with Martin absolutely killing with the saxophone. It blew us away and we feel it will do the same to you.

Roddy Ricch has some fans questioning just what the heck is going on right now. Today, the California rapper was supposed to deliver his long-awaited third studio album, THE NAVY ALBUM. However, that is not the case, as instead he let fans know across his social media platforms that it will be ready by 2025 . "THE NAVY ALBUM 🐺 2025." There was additional explanation as to why this is now the case, but Apple Music says it will be out on February 21. The project is going to contain 16 tracks, and interestingly, "911" is not listed as one of the singles.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.