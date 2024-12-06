Roddy Ricch & Terrace Martin Will Blow You Away With "Lonely Road"

Roddy Ricch has some fans questioning just what the heck is going on right now. Today, the California rapper was supposed to deliver his long-awaited third studio album, THE NAVY ALBUM. However, that is not the case, as instead he let fans know across his social media platforms that it will be ready by 2025. "THE NAVY ALBUM 🐺 2025." There was additional explanation as to why this is now the case, but Apple Music says it will be out on February 21. The project is going to contain 16 tracks, and interestingly, "911" is not listed as one of the singles.
Instead, "Survivor's Remorse" and "Lonely Road" with producer Terrace Martin are the only certified inclusions. The latter is essentially an apology for the album not arriving today, but it's much more than a consolation prize. In fact, we feel this could be Roddy Ricch's best song yet. This future closing track hears him continue on similar themes from "Survivor's Remorse" about his growth and struggles. However, instead of feeling uneasy at times, he's thankful for the obstacles he's gone through. Turbo also has his imprints on this cut, but it's not what you traditionally get from him. Roddy expressively and passionately spits over a drum-less beat with Martin absolutely killing with the saxophone. It blew us away and we feel it will do the same to you.
"Lonely Road" - Roddy Ricch & Terrace Martin
Quotable Lyrics:
Been a whole lot of choices, I been hearin' Satan
He been speakin' in voices, I'm tryna forsake him
Been on a lonely road so long (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Still tryna find my way back home (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Doggy, these streets got me scarred (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Streets got a n**** wondering, when will my day come?