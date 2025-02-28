Terrace Martin Delivers "Albion Files," His First Album Of 2025

Terrace Martin , the ever-prolific Crenshaw-based musician (and occasional rapper) perhaps best known for his work with Kendrick Lamar , is back once again with a new album. Albion Files is his first release of 2025, just a week after releasing the lead single " Full Speed ," featuring A$AP Ferg and DRAM, his first collaboration with either artist. Martin's latest effort is the follow-up to Nintindo Soul , his previous full-length release, as well as his album Grounded and three additional EPs he dropped in 2024. Martin's release schedule has been packed for over a decade. Fans of his should probably expect a few more drops scattered across the rest of 2025, but Albion Files is where Terrace Martin is choosing to start.

Albion Files sounds like a bit of a spiritual successor to Martin's great 2021 album DRONES, though the feature list is not nearly as extensive. The aforementioned Ferg and DRAM appear, as do R&B singer Preston Harris and longtime collaborator Robert Glasper. Sonically, the album is much more in line with early 2010s R&B than his typically jazzy sound, though "Dear Dena" with Robert Glasper is explicitly a jazz song (Martin plays the saxophone while Glasper plays the piano). Terrace Martin's music is generally easy to listen to and perfect for a variety of quieter, more laid-back situations one may find themselves in. This album is no different. If you're a fan of neo-soul, jazz, R&B, or all three, you are sure to enjoy his latest release. If you like Albion Files, check out Terrace Martin's work from 2024 as well. Stream his latest album below.