Terrace Martin Delivers "Albion Files," His First Album Of 2025

Terrace Martin, the ever-prolific Crenshaw-based musician (and occasional rapper) perhaps best known for his work with Kendrick Lamar, is back once again with a new album. Albion Files is his first release of 2025, just a week after releasing the lead single "Full Speed," featuring A$AP Ferg and DRAM, his first collaboration with either artist. Martin's latest effort is the follow-up to Nintindo Soul, his previous full-length release, as well as his album Grounded and three additional EPs he dropped in 2024. Martin's release schedule has been packed for over a decade. Fans of his should probably expect a few more drops scattered across the rest of 2025, but Albion Files is where Terrace Martin is choosing to start.
Albion Files sounds like a bit of a spiritual successor to Martin's great 2021 album DRONES, though the feature list is not nearly as extensive. The aforementioned Ferg and DRAM appear, as do R&B singer Preston Harris and longtime collaborator Robert Glasper. Sonically, the album is much more in line with early 2010s R&B than his typically jazzy sound, though "Dear Dena" with Robert Glasper is explicitly a jazz song (Martin plays the saxophone while Glasper plays the piano). Terrace Martin's music is generally easy to listen to and perfect for a variety of quieter, more laid-back situations one may find themselves in. This album is no different. If you're a fan of neo-soul, jazz, R&B, or all three, you are sure to enjoy his latest release. If you like Albion Files, check out Terrace Martin's work from 2024 as well. Stream his latest album below.
Read More: Lauryn Hill & Wyclef Jean To Reunite Alongside Doechii & More Stars For Miami's Jazz In The Gardens
Terrace Martin - Albion Files
Albion Files tracklist:
Full Speed (feat. DRAM & A$AP Ferg)
My Saturday (feat. Tone Trezure)
Mind My Business
Let's Get Cozy
Not Sharring (feat. Ogi)
Valdez
Loveblind (feat. Preston Harris)
Valencia
Dear Dena (feat. Robert Glasper)
Albion Way