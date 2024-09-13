Terrace Martin Drops "Nintindo Soul," His Second Album Of 2024

Terrace Martin is best known for his work on Kendrick Lamar 's last few albums, most notably 2015's To Pimp A Butterfly, but he is also a talented solo artist in his own right. The jazz-fusion extraordinaire returns with Nintindo Soul, his second album of 2024. The album features several singers and rappers, including Arin Ray, Cautious Clay, Buddy, and JasonMartin (formerly known as Problem ) to name a few. Martin's Dinner Party bandmate 9th Wonder makes an appearance as well on the track "Forever," which was released as a single.

Terrace Martin's latest effort is the follow-up to Grounded, his previous full-length release, as well as the three EPs he's delivered in 2024. It sounds similar to the Dinner Party releases (Dinner Party is the supergroup composed of Martin, Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, and the aforementioned 9th Wonder). This album favors a more neo-soul sound than jazz. It also sounds like the background music at a small get-together, and much of Martin's music as a solo artist has a similar sound. Terrace Martin's music has a generally pleasant aesthetic, and this album is no different. It is easy to listen to. Moreover, it is even easier to like. If you're a fan of neo-soul, jazz, R&B, or all three, you are sure to enjoy his latest release. If you do like this one, check out his other releases this year. Stream Nintindo Soul below.