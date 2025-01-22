Terrace Martin Teases Unreleased Music With Kendrick Lamar And Quincy Jones

BY Elias Andrews 1277 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
C6 Fest São Paulo 2024
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MAY 19: Terrace Martin of Dinner Party performs live on stage during the C6 Fest at Parque Ibirapuera on May 19, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)
We need it now.

Terrace Martin has worked with everybody in the industry. His talents as a musician, rapper and singer makes him an invaluable presence in the studio. Unsurprisingly, he's sitting on a lot of music. What did surprise fans, though, was how nonchalant Martin was with the music. The musician took to Twitter on January 21 to reveal that he had found a hard drive with music dating back 17 years. He asked if people online would be curious to hear it, and then proceeded to list off the staggering list of artists who appear on the hard drive.

"It's so many ideas and demos from some of my favorite artist I have worked with," Terrace Martin wrote. Some of the names listed on the hard drive are enough to make hardcore music heads drool. Martin not only has unreleased music with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, but with legendary artists who are no longer around as well. Quincy Jones and the Beastie Boys being the most notable examples. "It's interesting to hear where I was at musically 17 years ago," Terrace Martin tweeted. "Along side with friends like James Fauntleroy, Kendrick Lamar, Beastie Boys, Quincy Jones & so many more."

Read More: Roddy Ricch & Terrace Martin Will Blow You Away With "Lonely Road"

Terrace Martin's Demos Date Back Nearly Two Decades

Terrace Martin asked if fans would be curious to hear the music. He also prefaced it with a note on how the music was created. "I can tell by the texture of the music," he said. "That I was completely confident yet completely uncomfortable." Terrace Martin played a huge hand in the making of Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly (2015) and untitled unmastered (2016). He's credited on strings, vocals, saxophone and keyboards. Martin also played the sax on Lamar's breakout independent album, Section.80 (2011). We've no clue when their unreleased collaborations are from, but it's clear they have musical chemistry.

Terrace Martin working with the Beastie Boys and Quincy Jones are similarly fascinating prospects. The Beasties split after the death of member MCA in 2012. Quincy Jones, meanwhile, died in 2024. Terrace Martin actually worked with Jones on the 2021 series Time Decorated, which saw artists from different eras assessing the past. Both men discussed the history of jazz in America, which Jones himself had a hand in shaping. Hopefully we get to hear all this unreleased music soon.

Read More: Terrace Martin Drops "Nintindo Soul," His Second Album Of 2024

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
2023 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective - Arrivals Music Terrace Martin Continues Hinting At Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, & More Artists Dropping Albums Soon 1130
terracemartin Mixtapes Terrace Martin Drops "Nintindo Soul," His Second Album Of 2024 1308
terrace martin james fauntelroy nova Mixtapes Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy Come Together For A Laid Back Collab EP "Nova" 1348
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 39.7K