Terrace Martin Goes "Full Speed" Ahead With FERG And DRAM

Terrace Martin , the ever-prolific Crenshaw-based jazz producer (and occasional rapper), is once again gearing up for a new album release. Albion Files is set to drop on February 28, and the lead single "Full Speed" released on Friday. The track features contributions from A$AP Ferg and DRAM, marking the first time that Martin has worked with either artist. It's a worthy lead single for what seems to be another potentially great release from Martin, the latest in a very long list of quality releases.

On "Full Speed," Terrace Martin uses a sample of OutKast's "Elevators (Me & You)" that drives everything forward. The beat is airy but not inconspicuous. Ferg and DRAM who do most of the lifting to shape the song. A$AP Ferg's verse on the song is a storytelling one, something that fans don't tend to get out of Ferg's verses. He tells the story of meeting a girl at Nobu that looks like Naomi Sharon, getting to know her a bit, before getting her number and bringing her to his next show. The verse doesn't take an overtly sexual turn. Martin seemingly specializes in jazzy R&B-adjacent tracks that maintain a somewhat playful tone, though DRAM immediately challenges that with his verse. He's much more forthright in his lyrics, but it works just as well as Ferg's verse does. Overall, "Full Speed" is another good moment for Terrace Martin, and his forthcoming album should be one on your radar. Give the single a listen below.