HaHa Davis is making headlines again, and unfortunately for him and his alleged victim(s), it's not for his viral skits or quips. According to VladTV and Fox 2 Detroit, law enforcement authorities in Utica, Michigan arrested him on Friday (May 23) on domestic violence charges.

However, we have no further details at press time concerning the allegations against the Detroit native, whose real name is Carlos Davis. This includes information about the alleged victim or victims, the circumstances behind the alleged incident, or anything else that could shed more light on the situation. Police will presumably release more information on this in the near future.

Davis went to Macomb County Jail and left after reportedly posting a $5,000 cash surety bond. He is reportedly and currently on tour, and was meant to appear in the "We Them Ones" comedy show on the day of his arrest. Other participants reportedly included Mike Epps, Lil Duval, Kountry Wayne, and DC Young Fly.

However, HaHa Davis of "Dis Finna Be A Breeze" fame reportedly responded to these allegations. Per VIBE, he posted an Instagram video of him and a woman named Melly (presumably his partner) on a plane. "Only thing we do domestic is flights," Davis wrote as his caption, reportedly adding another joke in the comments section. "From mug shots to back shots."

HaHa Davis In Jail

All in all, it seems like the comedian, YouTuber, and social media personality is not taking these allegations seriously and denies them outright. Of course, this is just a social media response and not a full statement. Perhaps future information on the case could illuminate what the next steps are.

