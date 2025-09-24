Drake Eyes Another Massive Streaming Milestone Ahead Of “ICEMAN” Release

BY Caroline Fisher 784 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Eyes Streaming Milestone Hip Hop News
Jan 19, 2018; Memphis, TN, USA; Canadian recording artist Drake sits court side during the first half between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum. Justin Ford / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Drake is now the first artist in Spotify history to rack up over 120 billion streams.

It goes without saying that Drake has plenty to celebrate these days, as his long list of successes only continues to grow. Just this week, it was reported that 2025 is set to become his biggest year on Spotify ever. With a few months left of the year, the Toronto rapper has already racked up more than 13 billion streams.

The exciting news comes days after it was confirmed that Drake is now the first artist in Spotify history to earn a staggering 120 billion streams. This puts him ahead of heavy hitters like Travis Scott and The Weeknd. They currently boast roughly 59 billion and 84 billion streams on the platform, respectively.

Streaming milestones are far from all he's making headlines for, however. He also just wrapped up his wildly successful tour with PartyNextDoor in support of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Onstage at his final show in Germany, he delivered a heartfelt message to his fans.

Read More: Drake Created One Of His Wooziest Songs With The Detail-Assisted "305 To My City"

Drake ICEMAN

"Like I said, this is the greatest tour I've ever been on in my life," he said. "I'm so thankful to be here with each and every one of y'all." Drake is also currently gearing up to drop his ninth studio album, ICEMAN.

He's been teasing the project for months now, and while an official release date has not yet been announced, it's expected to arrive sometime this year. Just this week, social media sleuths even noticed that he liked an Instagram comment about it coming "soon."

So far, fans have gotten a taste of what's to come with tracks like "Which One" featuring Central Cee and "Dog House" featuring Julia Wolf and Yeat. The delivered the project's lead single, "What Did I Miss?," in July. In it, he calls out all the former friends who turned their backs on him amid his viral battle with Kendrick Lamar, making it clear that he hasn't forgotten.

Read More: Drake Closes “$$$U” Tour Alongside PartyNextDoor With Heartfelt Message To Fans

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Drake Closes Tour Hip Hop News Music Drake Closes “$$$U” Tour Alongside PartyNextDoor With Heartfelt Message To Fans 943
Drake IShowSpeed Toronto Stream Hip Hop News Pop Culture Drake To Link Up With IShowSpeed For Highly Requested Toronto Stream 1.5K
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors Music Drake Teases "Iceman" With Cryptic Message On Instagram 7.4K
Drake Amazon Virtual Warehouse Hip Hop News Music Drake Teams Up With Amazon For New Virtual Merch Warehouse 4.0K
Comments 2