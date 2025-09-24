It goes without saying that Drake has plenty to celebrate these days, as his long list of successes only continues to grow. Just this week, it was reported that 2025 is set to become his biggest year on Spotify ever. With a few months left of the year, the Toronto rapper has already racked up more than 13 billion streams.

The exciting news comes days after it was confirmed that Drake is now the first artist in Spotify history to earn a staggering 120 billion streams. This puts him ahead of heavy hitters like Travis Scott and The Weeknd. They currently boast roughly 59 billion and 84 billion streams on the platform, respectively.

Streaming milestones are far from all he's making headlines for, however. He also just wrapped up his wildly successful tour with PartyNextDoor in support of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Onstage at his final show in Germany, he delivered a heartfelt message to his fans.

Drake ICEMAN

"Like I said, this is the greatest tour I've ever been on in my life," he said. "I'm so thankful to be here with each and every one of y'all." Drake is also currently gearing up to drop his ninth studio album, ICEMAN.

He's been teasing the project for months now, and while an official release date has not yet been announced, it's expected to arrive sometime this year. Just this week, social media sleuths even noticed that he liked an Instagram comment about it coming "soon."