The Weeknd's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" Makes A Massive Debut On The Charts

The Weeknd has reached a career milestone with Hurry Up Tomorrow, which debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 491,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. This marks his biggest first-week sales yet, surpassing the 444,000-unit debut of After Hours in 2020. It also stands as the largest album debut since Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department in May 2024. The new album is The Weeknd's final album under his well-known moniker.

The album’s massive first-week numbers come from a combination of pure sales and streaming. It sold 359,000 physical and digital copies, while its streaming equivalent (SEA) units totaled 130,500, translating to roughly 171.5 million on-demand streams. In an era dominated by streaming, Hurry Up Tomorrow stands out as a rare album still moving significant physical and digital units.

Is Hurry Up Tomorrow The Weeknd's Final Album?

This latest success cements The Weeknd’s place as one of the most commercially powerful artists of his generation. His previous album, Dawn FM (2022), debuted with 148,000 units, making Hurry Up Tomorrow a massive leap forward. While Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department shattered records with 2.61 million first-week units, The Weeknd’s achievement underscores his enduring ability to drive both pure sales and streaming numbers in an increasingly fragmented industry.